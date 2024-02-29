ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Intel: Could Michigan see a roster reinforcement?

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,617
89,636
113
There are some internet rumors going around last night and this morning about Michigan receiving some good news on a potential roster reinforcement.

Despite declaring for the draft on social media, the door is still open for Quinten Johnson to a possible return to the program.

According to a source familiar with the process, “conversations are being had” around an NIL deal which will allow him to return to the program.

I am asking around to see if anything concrete is out there but there is definitely smoke to it.

Stay tuned.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Wolverine200, ankitm514, Wolverine_Steve and 32 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Latest transfer portal rumblings

Replies
29
Views
4K
The Den
martyk
martyk
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: A new name considered at DL from the portal

Replies
7
Views
3K
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: On Nikhai Hill-Green

Replies
4
Views
3K
The Den
MaizeGVBlue
M
Josh Henschke

Insider Spring Intel: Final notes

Replies
2
Views
2K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel 3/19: More coaching search Intel…

Replies
16
Views
1K
The Den
orsons
orsons
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today