Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,617
-
- 89,636
-
- 113
There are some internet rumors going around last night and this morning about Michigan receiving some good news on a potential roster reinforcement.
Despite declaring for the draft on social media, the door is still open for Quinten Johnson to a possible return to the program.
According to a source familiar with the process, “conversations are being had” around an NIL deal which will allow him to return to the program.
I am asking around to see if anything concrete is out there but there is definitely smoke to it.
Stay tuned.
