ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Intel: On the ‘Stal Bombs’ Twitter account

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,560
89,305
113
If you’re active on Twitter, and pay attention to some posts here, you’ll see tweets from an account called “Stal Bombs” that have been tweeting some pretty heavy stuff in recent days.



After doing some asking around, I can confirm those working behind the scenes of the account are legitimate, this isn’t just fan conspiracy theories at work.

My major argument behind the account was it’s fine to tweet stuff like that, but you’ll need evidence. Otherwise you look like every other message board poster discussing conspiracy theories of their own.

The purpose of these tweets to catch the attention of the national media, in hopes someone with an investigative touch looks into these things and discovers evidence on their own.

Again, we need to start seeing some evidence before any house of cards collapses, there’s been plenty of talks for weeks.

That’s what I know about the account.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Seattle2089, Szymanski95219, DerekCampbell77 and 24 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M

A little something for the over the top....

Replies
12
Views
519
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
LenDaleWhite

Just a general thing with the football program

Replies
4
Views
392
The Den
SaBills
S
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: On the Chargers' pursuit of Jim Harbaugh

Replies
189
Views
8K
The Den
Blue Kahuna
Blue Kahuna
argus99

Michigan Spring Camp Round Ups from the sea of OCFS’ re: The QB1 “Battle”..

Replies
11
Views
1K
The Den
argus99
argus99
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Update on NCAA interviews, intimidation and continued lack of evidence

Replies
127
Views
8K
The Den
speedboys
speedboys
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today