If you’re active on Twitter, and pay attention to some posts here, you’ll see tweets from an account called “Stal Bombs” that have been tweeting some pretty heavy stuff in recent days.







After doing some asking around, I can confirm those working behind the scenes of the account are legitimate, this isn’t just fan conspiracy theories at work.



My major argument behind the account was it’s fine to tweet stuff like that, but you’ll need evidence. Otherwise you look like every other message board poster discussing conspiracy theories of their own.



The purpose of these tweets to catch the attention of the national media, in hopes someone with an investigative touch looks into these things and discovers evidence on their own.



Again, we need to start seeing some evidence before any house of cards collapses, there’s been plenty of talks for weeks.



That’s what I know about the account.