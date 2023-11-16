This story continues with the twists and turns. I know I had posted that it had been refuted by people who know that the NCAA was not in town to interview players, I can confirm that they were in this week talking to a handful of players. Even if I knew who the players were, I wouldn't share their identities.



It sounds like the NCAA came in hot with the intimidation of players, trying to push anyone to "spill the beans" and get the program in a gotcha moment. That moment did not happen as the NCAA continues to not have evidence that links anyone to Stalions' operation other than Stalions himself.



Those VERY close to Stalions have been adamant from day one that the NCAA is not going to find any evidence to link back to any coaches because there is none, this was his own doing.



I will continue to ask around and see what I can come up with but I have yet to hear anything that suggests the sky is falling or the NCAA has uncovered something nefarious.