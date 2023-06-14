I know the conversation and momentum have been surrounding running back Micah Ka'apana and where the Wolverines sit for him but Taylor Tatum is still on the running on the board right now.



I can confirm that, as of right now, Tatum still plans to take his official visit to Ann Arbor next weekend. I know the momentum has shifted a bit since his USC visit and it appears the Wolverines will at least give it a crack to see if it can pair up Tatum with Marshall. I don't think Ka'apana is someone to settle on as he will be good in his own right.



I would categorize Ka'apana as a heavy lean and not a silent commitment or anything like that at the moment.



If you can swing for the fences, why not?



Now, I don't feel as confident that the Wolverines have as good a shot with Tatum as I did a few weeks ago, as the USC visit was a good one and there is a feeling he could stay South.



We'll see how this one works out. Ultimately, if Ka'apana is going to commit, the search for the RB position is over.