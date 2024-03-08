ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Intel: On Sherrone Moore's pursuit of a new RB coach

Josh Henschke

It's safe to say that news of Mike Hart's departure from the program didn't exactly come as surprise to those within Schembechler Hall today. This had been a scenario that Sherrone Moore had been preparing for quite some time.

Now, with the news official, the search is on for a new running back coach.

I am told this time around that Moore is keeping things much more tight-lipped about who he will be going after, he wasn't a big fan of how much got out in terms of offers and things falling through, etc.

I am told that whatever move Moore ends up making, he wants to make headlines with it. It sounds like there's a name he has in mind already but, as previously mentioned, the name is being concealed for now.

I think the major takeaway is that Moore is looking for a star as the new running backs coach and he will be aggressive in getting one.
 
