It's safe to say that news of Mike Hart's departure from the program didn't exactly come as surprise to those within Schembechler Hall today. This had been a scenario that Sherrone Moore had been preparing for quite some time.



Now, with the news official, the search is on for a new running back coach.



I am told this time around that Moore is keeping things much more tight-lipped about who he will be going after, he wasn't a big fan of how much got out in terms of offers and things falling through, etc.



I am told that whatever move Moore ends up making, he wants to make headlines with it. It sounds like there's a name he has in mind already but, as previously mentioned, the name is being concealed for now.



I think the major takeaway is that Moore is looking for a star as the new running backs coach and he will be aggressive in getting one.