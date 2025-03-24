ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Early Spring Practice Chatter

Trevor McCue

Trevor McCue

Senior Editor
Staff
Feb 2, 2022
4,762
19,666
113
As expected not much is coming out of spring practice after the first week that we haven't reported already or is super tangible because they haven't been hitting hard yet.

Sherrone Moore confirmed Josh's reporting around Rod Moore today, that he isn't currently practicing and they hope is doing football activities in the summer and ready to go by fall.

I'm not going to repost my Underwood hype as that continues, but here is the original post in case you missed it.

Insider - Bryce Underwood hype

It's early, and we expect the Bryce Underwood hype train to be loud this offseason. That said, I spoke to four different types of sources in the last few days, and the theme was consistent. This includes a current player on defense who I would consider one of the best on the team, a former...
michigan.forums.rivals.com michigan.forums.rivals.com

A lot of people have been asking about the offensive line, and while I think we can get some clues this spring the real work will be done in summer and fall. Big reason I say that is because Ferris State transfer Lawrence Hattar isn't joining the team until the summer. I expect him to be the favorite at left guard once he arrives. That said it sounds like the guard stepping up until then is Nathan Efobi. No surprise there as he was said to be pushing Gio El-Hadi last year. This is a good opportunity for him to make himself part of the battle.

Michigan added Donaven McCulley at WR, and he is getting lot of hype as WR1. Moore talked today about wanting bigger receivers. Michigan offered Campbell WR SIncere Brown recently, and he's 6-foot-5. Also have heard Jamar Browder is a name to watch. So, expect big size WRs getting some priority here moving forward.

On defense, again not sure what I have that is new.
-Moore rehabbing
-Berry staying at outside corner for now
-Barham playing multiple roles on defense
-Sullivan, Nichols are young guys to watch
-Metcalf leads at nickel but coaches insist 6-8 guys could be involved. An interesting name here is Louisiana transfer Caleb Anderson. When you think of nickel at Michigan in past years you think of smaller framed players, but we saw Michigan have success moving Makari Paige there last season. Wink could be interested in having a 6-foot-3 player like Anderson there.

All I have for now. They will be in pads this week so I'm sure Josh will have more tangible updates as the week goes on.
 
