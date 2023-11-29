Josh Henschke
Received a message a few days ago to look out for Notre Dame wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, who is currently a sophomore, to enter the portal.
Lo and behold, he announced his intentions to enter today.
Being told that Michigan should be at the top of his list once they pursue and could have a very good shot of landing him.
The only thing, of course, is admissions. He is a sophomore so it does pose a bit of a question mark. However, they think he’ll be fine in that regard.
Big thing here, his father is a Michigan fan.
