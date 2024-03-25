Connor Essegian | Men's Basketball | Wisconsin Badgers Connor Essegian (3) Guard - FOR NIL OPPORTUNITIES: HONORS • 2023 Big Ten All-Freshman Team SOPHOMORE (2023-24): Scored 12 points off the bench against

After doing some digging, it certainly feels like there is legitimate interest between Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian and Michigan. Essegian announced on Sunday that he planned to enter the portal.Per two separate sources, we are told that Essegian 'wants' U-M and May and that U-M is also interested as well.I have yet to confirm that the two have made contact as of today but I feel like it's only a matter of time before it happens. With plenty of roster space available, May can offer Essegian a big role in the program.I'll continue to dig and see where this goes.