Insider Intel: One portal entrant with interest in Michigan

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
After doing some digging, it certainly feels like there is legitimate interest between Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian and Michigan. Essegian announced on Sunday that he planned to enter the portal.

Per two separate sources, we are told that Essegian 'wants' U-M and May and that U-M is also interested as well.

I have yet to confirm that the two have made contact as of today but I feel like it's only a matter of time before it happens. With plenty of roster space available, May can offer Essegian a big role in the program.

I'll continue to dig and see where this goes.

