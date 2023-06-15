6:00 PM UPDATE: We are hearing that Reeves is NOT currently dual-enrolled in Kentucky as he earns summer credits through Illinois State. Which could mean one of two things: First, he's absolutely intending to transfer as he isn't enrolled and isn't currently enrolled at Kentucky. Second, he intends to come back to Kentucky as the program can decide to honor his scholarship even if he's enrolled to get credits elsewhere. We'll see what this ultimately means but why would he be in a rush to graduate if he intends to stay at Kentucky and see out his eligibility?



Again, things move quickly here. I can confirm that Antonio Reeves is currently enrolled at Illinois State and taking summer classes at the university. Jeff Goodman was the first to report this news but I have been able to get it confirmed independently.



It's looking more likely that he is heading to be grad transfer eligible. Which, why take more credits to graduate early if you don't plan on staying with Kentucky?



At this point, the only program I have heard that is seriously involved with Reeves is Michigan, as discussions have been taking place behind the scenes to create a push to get this done once he officially hits the portal as a grad transfer.



I am hesitant to say that this thing is done by any means but every day it appears to be trending in the right direction for U-M.



More when I have it.