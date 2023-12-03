ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Intel: Jim Harbaugh contract confidence check

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
Did some asking around today to get a better sense of where things stood with Jim Harbaugh’s contract talks now there is a little lull in the game action.

I want to preface what I am about to say that there is no clear timeline just yet, it is becoming crystal clear we’re in the final stages of talks.

From my very best source on the matter:
“I feel even more confident today than I did at this time yesterday that Jim Harbaugh wants to be Michigan’s head coach now and into the future.”

I don’t take these kinds of updates lightly, especially with my source who doesn’t play the hyperbole game and is very careful with how he words thing.

I know you’re all sitting here and asking when it’s going to get done.

All I can do is stress patience, things are in motion and headed in the right direction.
 
