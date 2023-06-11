Wish the second official visit weekend starting to wind down in Ann Arbor, things went exactly how we expected them to and then some with the program looking to seal the deal with a number of key prospects on campus.



Here’s what we’ve been able to grab in the early stages.



- I think Michigan’s lead for Owen Wafle, I’Marion Stewart and Deyvid Palepale have been strengthened coming out of the weekend. Stewart is announcing his decision next week and I firmly believe the Wolverines will be the choice. I am expecting both Wafle and Palepale to be in the class.

- I believe Michigan leads for the following recruits coming out of the weekend: Elias Rudolph, Dominic Nichols, Micah Kaapana, Bennett Warren.

- I am of the belief that the Wolverines did enough to swing the pendulum back in favor of the Wolverines from Wisconsin, I am close to putting in a FutureCast for him.

- I am waiting to hear a few pieces before putting in a FutureCast for Rudolph but this visit was one many thought the program could separate itself from its biggest contender, Pitt.

- As we expected, we thought the Wolverines would grab the lead for Bennett and we believe they’ve done just that. If a decision were to come, we firmly believe it would be Michigan.

- I am of the belief that the Wolverines landed the pledges of at least two players this weekend named above who are not named I’Marion Stewart. However, timelines are not clear.



As for the big fish…



- Our program source believes things are ‘way closer’ for Bryce West after his visit this weekend. Jacob Oden has done a great job working with some major DB targets. This visit appears to have leveled the playing field a bit with OSU, though he still has an official to Columbus coming up.

- The same sentiments are being said about Boo Carter, with the Wolverines making things interesting going head-to-head with Tennessee. I am of the belief that the two teams are neck-and-neck and his upcoming decision could go either way at this point. Even if it is Tennessee, I don’t expect Michigan to stop pushing. This one is going to go until the end.



That’s all I have for now. Will see what I can find out.