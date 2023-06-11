ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Did Michigan make ground with five-star Justin Scott?

Josh Henschke

Michigan hosted 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott this weekend and all signs are pointing to the Wolverines doing everything it can to make up ground in his recruitment.

We believe that did happen.

According to a program the Wolverines made a ‘good move’ for Scott during his visit and are prepared to play the long game with him as his recruiting process develops.

While we originally thought Miami would be a major contender, I no longer have the sense that they are as strong factors in his recruitment, as there are members of his family who do not want him there. I think from a family standpoint, the Wolverines did a good job as the culture and familial pull was on full display this weekend.

Again, not going to make any grand proclamations and there’s still plenty of ground to make up and grow but U-M did about as well as it could for him.
 
