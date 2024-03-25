Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
- Oct 26, 2021
- 25,033
- 92,309
- 113
We’re gathering comments as we speak but the main takeaway this weekend is that OL recruits LOVE Grant Newsome, which is really not a surprise to me.
They appreciate his knowledge and most have commented on him being just an all around great dude. I think he’s going to be great in his new role.
