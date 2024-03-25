ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Immediate takeaway from the weekend

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
25,033
92,309
113
We’re gathering comments as we speak but the main takeaway this weekend is that OL recruits LOVE Grant Newsome, which is really not a surprise to me.

They appreciate his knowledge and most have commented on him being just an all around great dude. I think he’s going to be great in his new role.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: DdaWolverine, ECUWolverine, dpre9 and 19 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: First official visit weekend in the books and other rumblings

Replies
7
Views
3K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
argus99

Fun Topic OT: The Best Songs About Cars

Replies
36
Views
566
The Den
sharprza
sharprza
argus99

Late Night Den-izens: Can’t Post Now With All the Football Posts…

Replies
6
Views
482
The Den
argus99
argus99
K

Hate that Juwan didn't work out.

Replies
18
Views
502
The Den
chazari98
C
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Recruiting Notebook: A 'dream school' offer and catching up from the weekend

Replies
5
Views
1K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back