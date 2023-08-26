Can't believe we are here but this is the final fall camp update piece we will be doing for the year. The Wolverines wrapped up camp today and the page will quickly flip to game week.



Let's get started.



- Was told that J.J. McCarthy had an excellent practice this week and it appears that Davis Warren has won the backup quarterback job and Jack Tuttle will be QB3 on the depth chart.

- Wide receiver group is still dealing with some injury issues, but nothing too concerning or long-term. Roman Wilson has been healthy all camp and Cornelius Johnson is back at full-go.

- The expectation is that there is a strong possibility that you will see the freshmen the next week at receiver, with Fred Moore in particular standing out.

- Tyler Morris and Peyton O'Leary are among the names that are banged up. Clemons was seen limping around at practice.

- Jake Thaw has been a name at receiver who has been consistent throughout camp, the coaches seem to like him a lot.

- To add to the Alex Orji as a kick returner hype, he spent most of his time returning kicks today.

- Also, adding on to the Ben Hall notes posted on the boards today, it appears that the coaching staff is selling the Hall-CJ Stokes duo as Stokes being a backup for Donovan Edwards and Hall for Corum. It's been neck-and-neck for both Hall and Stokes but most would give the nod to Hall, which says more about Hall's ability more than anything.