Recruiting BIG recruiting news… (7 p.m. Update)

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Oct 26, 2021
UPDATE: There appears to be some confusion as to timing of said visit. From someone inside the building: “He’s supposed to be there today.”

Update 2: Doesn’t sound like he made it in after all, per someone from his side. Same person who mentioned the possibility of him visiting today as well (on top of those inside the building at Michigan, too).

I have confirmed Michigan is set to host Bryce Underwood on a visit.

The plan is to study film with Kirk Campbell.

 
