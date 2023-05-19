Josh Henschke
Oct 26, 2021
Michigan is going to take a shot at Rutgers grad transfer Cam Spencer was the word that I received from someone in Jersey today. Working to confirm it. I asked someone with knowledge of the program about Spencer and I got this as a response:
"We are exploring all options—grad and shooter"
I expect him to have his fair share of suitors in the portal. Sounds like it came as a bit of a shock to those in Rutgers circles.
Cam Spencer - Men's Basketball - Rutgers University Athletics
Cam Spencer (10) Guard - Rutgers men’s basketball welcomed in Cam Spencer for the 2022-23 season as a transfer from Loyola University Maryland. A 6-4, 207 lb. guard
scarletknights.com