Basketball A new portal name I've heard in passing

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
Michigan is going to take a shot at Rutgers grad transfer Cam Spencer was the word that I received from someone in Jersey today. Working to confirm it. I asked someone with knowledge of the program about Spencer and I got this as a response:

"We are exploring all options—grad and shooter"

I expect him to have his fair share of suitors in the portal. Sounds like it came as a bit of a shock to those in Rutgers circles.

Cam Spencer - Men's Basketball - Rutgers University Athletics

Cam Spencer (10) Guard - Rutgers men’s basketball welcomed in Cam Spencer for the 2022-23 season as a transfer from Loyola University Maryland. A 6-4, 207 lb. guard
