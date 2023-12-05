I can confirm that Dante Moore and Michigan have been in contact and the Wolverines will be a factor here.



While I can’t say for sure which way this will go, I expect them to be in it until the end.



Now, with the facts out of the way, here are some thoughts/opinions on the whole deal.



Taking Moore has ZERO reflection on any type of JJ McCarthy decision after the year. He may very well leave or he may stay. I have not heard anything to suggest he’s in a rush to leave and some are of the opinion he should stay for one more year and he’s never struck me as the kind of kid to jump at the sight of more money.



I know development is big with the Moore circle, so if you can get him with the understanding that he very well may be a back-up to JJ next year, you take him without question and you can season him for next year or any kind of situational plays during the season. The NIL money will be there if that’s a real issue.



I think any potential addition of Moore adds some significant depth to a position that’s mighty thin after JJ.



We’ll obviously see what happens but that’s just my two cents on the matter.