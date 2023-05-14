Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,498
-
- 89,084
-
- 113
Michigan now has two point guards committed in the 2024 class in Christian Anderson and Durral Brooks.
The Wolverines have been hot on the heels of numerous point guards in the class, most notably four-star Travis Perry who has said consistently in the past that Phil Martelli and U-M are who he hears from the most.
How does this change with Perry moving forward with Brooks in the fold?
Absolutely nothing.
I spoke with a program source this evening about the process with Perry and received the following response:
“No commitment, verbal or otherwise, will change as far as recruiting Travis Perry.”
The Wolverines have been hot on the heels of numerous point guards in the class, most notably four-star Travis Perry who has said consistently in the past that Phil Martelli and U-M are who he hears from the most.
How does this change with Perry moving forward with Brooks in the fold?
Absolutely nothing.
I spoke with a program source this evening about the process with Perry and received the following response:
“No commitment, verbal or otherwise, will change as far as recruiting Travis Perry.”