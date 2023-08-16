ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting What’s next at defensive end for Michigan in 2024?

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,506
89,104
113
With rumors swirling that the Smith twins might flip to Kentucky and with the Wolverines losing Elias Rudolph to Miami, many are wondering what’s next for the EDGE position moving forward?

I spoke with someone with knowledge of the situation to get a better feel for what’s next.

From what I am told, there’s a concerted push from the recruiting department to not rush into filling the holes right away, this goes for any position left in the class.

Instead, the hope is that the attention will be to look at senior year tape the rest of the way to see if the program can find any diamonds in the rough or pounce on a guy that might be wavering towards the end of the cycle.

The Wolverines have set itself up in 2024 to be patient and not picky at DE and they are hoping they can close strong like they have done the last few cycles.

I don’t have any names or anything like that as I’m sure more will be revealed once senior year tape starts rolling out for kids.
 
  • Like
Reactions: MJW4u2nv, buttaball, Macdaddy7657 and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Trevor McCue

Michigan QB room likely set for 2024

Replies
21
Views
742
The Den
GoBlueRW
G
Trevor McCue

By the Numbers: Colston Loveland is WR1 for Michigan in 2024

Replies
14
Views
442
The Den
orsons
orsons
Trevor McCue

Multiple Michigan players with first round potential for 2025

Replies
2
Views
580
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
Trevor McCue

Next man up at Safety for Michigan Football

Replies
16
Views
824
The Den
WOLVERNOLE
WOLVERNOLE
Trevor McCue

Football Spring Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

Replies
4
Views
275
The Den
Trevor McCue
Trevor McCue
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today