With rumors swirling that the Smith twins might flip to Kentucky and with the Wolverines losing Elias Rudolph to Miami, many are wondering what’s next for the EDGE position moving forward?



I spoke with someone with knowledge of the situation to get a better feel for what’s next.



From what I am told, there’s a concerted push from the recruiting department to not rush into filling the holes right away, this goes for any position left in the class.



Instead, the hope is that the attention will be to look at senior year tape the rest of the way to see if the program can find any diamonds in the rough or pounce on a guy that might be wavering towards the end of the cycle.



The Wolverines have set itself up in 2024 to be patient and not picky at DE and they are hoping they can close strong like they have done the last few cycles.



I don’t have any names or anything like that as I’m sure more will be revealed once senior year tape starts rolling out for kids.