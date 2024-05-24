We’ve heard countless times from people who have been at practices and players during spring that Wink’s defense is going to be “aggressive”, more so than previous DCs.



I know some have the natural reaction to be concerned, thinking about Don Brown and his “aggressive” defense.



To me, the two cannot be compared at all but I understand the fear.



First off, the two schemes are not even in the same stratosphere in terms of how things are lined up. Michigan is currently multiple, with different packages, Brown’s defense wasn’t as multiple.



Secondly, you can be aggressive and also adapt and adjust when needed. That was Brown’s biggest downfall. Constantly trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. You need to adjust to offenses, you can’t force your system to work, which we saw it get burned multiple times in big games. Offenses learn to adjust to your defense, you need to adjust again. It’s a game of chess always. It’s not like Michigan has been void of talent and suddenly has talent. They might have better, more prepared players now but that’s not to say it could not have happened in the past. In the current scheme, Michigan has answers to pretty much every offense that gets thrown at them, we saw that the last two years, this year especially. Wink isn’t a dumb person, nor is Brown, but it’s clear that Wink is willing to put players in a position to succeed that makes sense and not trying to force something.



This is why I’m not concerned if Wink gets blitz heavy, there will be answers to different scenarios.



Just wanted to talk out loud. What do you think?