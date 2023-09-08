Not much to take away from this week, which I suppose is a good thing depending on who you're asking. I have a few updates but nothing earth-shattering to report.



Let's get started.



- As of yesterday, we are told that LaDarius Henderson and Trente Jones will get the start at the tackle positions with Drake Nugent at center. We'll report back if there are any changes to that but the staff have been fairly consistent with going with the Michigan Method for weeks one and two. (UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: And just like that, I have a new report today that it will be the same group to start this week on the offensive line: Barnhart, Keegan, Nugent, Zinter, Hinton).



We'll see what it looks like tomorrow.



- Both Will Johnson and Rod Moore are close to a return, very close. I believe if this were later in the year both would've played in the opener but I would not be shocked if both gave it a go tomorrow. The staff could decide to shelve the two for one more week just to be on the safe side.



- We're also hearing that Ben Hall is a bit banged up and it's unknown whether he will see action on Saturday. We'll obviously see what happens tomorrow and if he decides to give it a go.



- Matthew Hibner had been recovering from offseason surgery and missed most of fall camp. Now that he's back into the swing of things, we're told he's rising up the depth chart and has jumped a few people. The staff are really high on him athletically, as they believe he can be a freak athlete at the tight end position. They have similar thoughts with Marlin Kelin, too.