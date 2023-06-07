Received some notes about the program’s thoughts heading into a loaded official visit weekend.



This is what I’ve been able to pick up.



- There has been some talk inside the building that the possibility of a commit watch coming out of the weekend is real.

- In fact, there could be more than one commit stemming from the weekend. Owen Wafle, Bennett Warren, Dominic Nichols and Elias Rudolph are certainly candidates but, as always, we’ll see what happens.

- I am not including I’Marion Stewart in the list because he is announcing the week after and the expectation is that it’s going to be Michigan regardless of his visit this weekend.

- As for RB Micah Kaapana, Taylor Tatum is higher on the pecking order but some inside Schembechler don’t believe U-M would tell him no IF he wanted to commit during the visit (we aren’t expecting this but you never know).