I posted an article a week or so ago about trade rumors with the Winnipeg Jets and Rutger McGroarty.Reports suggested that McGroarty's camp and the Jets no longer communicated and that they would not be able to reach a deal.When McGroarty elected to return to Ann Arbor instead of signing his deal with the Jets, I'm not sure people realized this was the issue.So, with rumors that the Jets are looking to trade the rights to McGroarty, there is another layer to this rumor. If McGroarty is traded, depending on the team, he could sign that deal and instead head to the NHL and not return to Ann Arbor for the 2024-25 season. This would be a huge loss. We are not sure how likely a trade is. NHL insiders anticipated the trade would come ahead of the NHL Draft so they Jets could recoup a pick. With the draft passed and two years left for the Jets to sign McGroarty, there may not be an urgency to get a deal done.We'll keep an eye on it.