Michigan is the latest offer for 2025 DB Donovan Starr out of Brentwood, Tennessee this week. As you would imagine, the offer from the Wolverines is a big one in terms of the relationship he has with other members of the team from the state, including Junior Colson, who all know Starr well.I caught up with him for a brief conversation about where things stand.- He was excited to receive the offer from the national champs, the offer meant 'a lot' to him- U-M's winning culture and NFL pedigree speaks for itself, that's what sticks out to him the most right now.- He is looking for a program that can develop him, give him an opportunity to play and the relationship he has with the staff and program as a whole. With his relationship with a handful of players already, a partial box can be checked off here.As for a future visit, he said it was possible he would be visiting in the near future but would have to see how things go. Can't rule it out but something could happen down the line into the season if not.