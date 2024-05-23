ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Quick Hits: Michigan offers 2025 DB Donovan Starr

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,535
89,183
113
Michigan is the latest offer for 2025 DB Donovan Starr out of Brentwood, Tennessee this week. As you would imagine, the offer from the Wolverines is a big one in terms of the relationship he has with other members of the team from the state, including Junior Colson, who all know Starr well.

I caught up with him for a brief conversation about where things stand.


- He was excited to receive the offer from the national champs, the offer meant 'a lot' to him
- U-M's winning culture and NFL pedigree speaks for itself, that's what sticks out to him the most right now.
- He is looking for a program that can develop him, give him an opportunity to play and the relationship he has with the staff and program as a whole. With his relationship with a handful of players already, a partial box can be checked off here.

As for a future visit, he said it was possible he would be visiting in the near future but would have to see how things go. Can't rule it out but something could happen down the line into the season if not.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ecwoelke37, Macdaddy7657 and bluestrom
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Recruiting Michigan to receive OV from No. 24 prospect in 2025

Replies
1
Views
2K
The Den
sbfritz
sbfritz
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: Michigan sitting in strong early position for 2025 Rivals100 SG prospect

Replies
12
Views
2K
The Den
Fritzie
Fritzie
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: Michigan made significant strides with one 2025 prospect

Replies
1
Views
924
The Den
HaggarKhakis
HaggarKhakis
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: Michigan making 2025 RB Iverson Howard a priority

Replies
16
Views
1K
The Den
WOLVERNOLE
WOLVERNOLE
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Few more quick team notes heading into summer

Replies
97
Views
4K
The Den
jjo22
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today