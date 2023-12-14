ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Prediction: Transfer portal DB to Michigan

After doing some digging, I feel very good about Michigan’s chances to land Western Kentucky DB Upton Stout coming out of the portal.

Stout was on campus recently and the Wolverines rolled out the red carpet for him during the process.

Identifying him early in the process, the Wolverines feel like Stout can be a natural replacement for Mike Sainristil next season. The staff appreciate his versatility and his ability to play all over the field.

Personally, I like this addition a lot and the program adds another experienced corner into the mix.
 
