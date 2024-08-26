I am essentially preparing for both scenarios to play out as to who is the starter.



Again, it comes down to it depends on who you ask when it comes to who will get the start. One contingent is adamant it’s Davis Warren, the other contingent is Alex Orji has done more than enough to be the guy.



I do get the sense there’s a little gamesmanship from Michigan’s side to their own here as they’re trying very hard to not have a decision leak out. Some head fakes and smokescreens abound.



I do know that Sherrone has not told a QB who it will be yet and that will quickly leak out, I’m sure.



There is a rumor going around that Warren is QB1 on the latest depth chart posted but we haven’t gotten anything concrete, it’s the same depth chart that lists Evan Link as the starter at RT.



Whether both guys see the field is another discussion in itself, as no one has been able to get anything of substance.



Submarine is still fully submerged so I’ll be curious to see what happens.