Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Oct 26, 2021
This Sanderson/Howard situation is getting weirder by the minute.

I just spoke to some folks who are vehemently denying Sanderson’s account of events. In fact, the lack of evidence of Sanderson saying that Juwan was trying to fight him had not been corroborated In fact, multiple people during the investigation had a totally different view of how things happened, hence why Howard was not fired with his zero-tolerance policy. And the people retelling the story are not directly related to the incident itself.

Regardless of who you want to believe, this should not have happened, shouldn't be public and should’ve been handled in-house before it got to this point.

At any rate, there’s a lot of people to be at fault here, with one person I spoke with calling it a “hatchet job”.

Either way, very messy. Doesn’t change much when it comes to public opinion.
 
