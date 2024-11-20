Michigan is hosting 2025 Rivals100 WR Jayvan Boggs this weekend who is currently committed to UCF.With the way things are trending, I don’t expect him to end up with UCF.Here’s where it could get interesting. He was all but guaranteed to flip to FSU until they fired a bunch of staff members. While he still could end up with the Seminoles, it’s far from a guarantee.There is momentum for the Wolverines to gain here and I’m told a flip is definitely not out of the quuestion here. Distance could play a factor but it’s something that can be ironed out this weekend.Something to pay attention to at the very least.