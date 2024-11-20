ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting On Jayvan Boggs

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
Michigan is hosting 2025 Rivals100 WR Jayvan Boggs this weekend who is currently committed to UCF.


With the way things are trending, I don’t expect him to end up with UCF.

Here’s where it could get interesting. He was all but guaranteed to flip to FSU until they fired a bunch of staff members. While he still could end up with the Seminoles, it’s far from a guarantee.

There is momentum for the Wolverines to gain here and I’m told a flip is definitely not out of the quuestion here. Distance could play a factor but it’s something that can be ironed out this weekend.

Something to pay attention to at the very least.
 
