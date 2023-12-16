ADVERTISEMENT

Insider On Dante Moore and QB portal shopping

Josh Henschke

After doing some digging, it definitely feels like Oregon has the momentum right now for Dante Moore and it would not be shocking to see him wind up there.

While I think interest was sincere and both sides communicated, I just think it wasn’t meant to be at the end.

Pursuing a quarterback is on the shopping list for Michigan if it makes sense, however, I don’t get the sense it’s high on the list of priorities at the moment. While this is opinion, I THINK some of the line of thought has to do with what JJ does in regard to next season.

If JJ does decide to come back, they’re more than fine with what they have currently and would allow Jadyn Davis a year of development.

If JJ departs for the NFL, I think you’ll start to see the heat turned up in the portal. Again, this is opinion. It’s a tough spot because you have to wait and the QB market will likely be picked through but the spring season might see more departures as well.

It shouldn’t be too long until things become more clear in regards to McCarthy’s future.
 
