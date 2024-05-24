ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
Living in Howell and going to high school there, you hear a few things first hand thanks to people you know.

Was told that Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito had visited current commit Bobby Kanka in school recently and things appear to be back on track with him while things were in limbo.

He has an OV scheduled for Michigan's big recruiting weekend, June 21.

I feel more optimistic today that he ends up sticking in the class.

 
