Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 12/1

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
It didn’t take much digging but I decided to go ahead and place a FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan for 2025 S Marcus Wimberly.

If you’ve been following along, I wrote last week that if Wimberly decided to move on from Arkansas, the Wolverines would be the top school.

After a strong visit last week, I believe that’s going to be the choice here.

Jay Harbaugh and Clink have done a really good job here, with Harbaugh remaining in contact despite his commitment to the Razorbacks this summer.

 
