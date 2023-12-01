Josh Henschke
It didn’t take much digging but I decided to go ahead and place a FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan for 2025 S Marcus Wimberly.
If you’ve been following along, I wrote last week that if Wimberly decided to move on from Arkansas, the Wolverines would be the top school.
After a strong visit last week, I believe that’s going to be the choice here.
Jay Harbaugh and Clink have done a really good job here, with Harbaugh remaining in contact despite his commitment to the Razorbacks this summer.
