Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 11/27

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,613
89,625
113
Good vibes continue to come out of the visit weekend, especially in the 2025 class.

After coming out of the weekend, I feel very good about Michigan’s chances with DL Jaylen Williams.

He left the visit blown away, it really did a number on him in a good way.

Not sure how imminent a decision would be but I expect Michigan to be the choice when that time comes.

 
