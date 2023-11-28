Josh Henschke
Good vibes continue to come out of the visit weekend, especially in the 2025 class.
After coming out of the weekend, I feel very good about Michigan’s chances with DL Jaylen Williams.
He left the visit blown away, it really did a number on him in a good way.
Not sure how imminent a decision would be but I expect Michigan to be the choice when that time comes.
