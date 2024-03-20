ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Michigan football makes an NIL hire…

Hearing that Michigan football has hired John Rotche as Director of NIL Engagement. He will work directly with Altius and Learfield.

Rotche helped establish MPower with Jim Harbaugh and it’s an assumption that MPower will continue but that’s not confirmed.

This not the in-house GM that Altius plans to hire, I haven’t heard any names in that regard just yet.
 
