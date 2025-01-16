LIVE THREAD: Michigan at Minnesota

Undefeated (in conference) Michigan takes on winless (in conference) Minnesota in another Big Ten clash tonight at the barn. This is probably the easiest remaining game on the schedule for the Wolverines.



Michigan is only favored by 10.5, which seems like too small a number. However, road games in the Big Ten are rarely easy victories.



With a win, Michigan keeps pace with Michigan State, which earned its sixth Big Ten win last night over Penn State.



Tip-off is at 7 p.m., and the game is on FS1.