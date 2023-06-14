Antonio Reeves - Men's Basketball - Illinois State University Athletics Antonio Reeves (12) G - 2020-21 Played in 25 games during the season with 24 starts ... Averaged 12.4 points per game, second-most on the team and 13th-most

This one has taken on a life of its own, as this has seen many twists and turns. The original thought process was that Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves was going to unenroll from Kentucky and head back to Illinois State and grad transfer.That seemed like a sure fire thing… until it wasn’t. Then, word leaked out that Reeves was now going to stay at Kentucky and see it out. That has dominated the Internet rumor mill for the last 72 hours.Now, in recent hours, we are told by Kentucky sources that hope that Reeves returns to Kentucky are now at an all-time low and that the belief is that he’s headed to the Big Ten.Where in the Big Ten? Michigan has gotten the most buzz as of late, with the program feeling confident that they’ll land him.Obviously, we’ll see how this works out but Reeves is one to keep an eye on.