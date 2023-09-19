2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood is coming off a visit to Boulder to check out the Colorado-Colorado State game over the weekend and it was quite the visit to make. The stars were out in full force, the atmosphere was crazy and the game ended up being really good. A recipe for a strong visit.Should Michigan be nervous about Coach Prime? I asked someone close to Underwood about the visit.As it sits right now, Michigan shouldn't feel nervous that Colorado is going to come in and steal Underwood from under their nose. Not without a fight at, least. While the visit was a good one, it wasn't enough to propel the Buffaloes into the first or second spot. According to someone in Underwood's circle, Colorado is likely sitting outside the top three, likely at number four. However, the visit did open his eyes a little bit and made him think it could be a place where he could see himself playing.He's had the offer from Colorado since May and the attitude heading into the visit was, hey, it's Prime, you have to at least check it out and see what he's talking about. That attitude changed slightly coming out of the visit.I still THINK that Michigan and LSU continue to man the top spots in his recruitment, and I THINK that the Wolverines are sitting in the top spot but the program simply can't rest here with the belief that he's an in-state school and he's guaranteed to not leave the state. With other schools going to try and push to get a visit, and the aftermath of the Colorado visit, it's my OPINION that the program needs to step up its efforts a little more. Not saying they weren't before but Underwood is a kid you just can't let leave the state. There's no way that can happen.As for what's next, Underwood is eyeing a visit to Ann Arbor for the Ohio State game for his game-day visit. He will be at Penn State this weekend.According to my source, the January 6th announcement date still looks to be on-track to be made, with my source saying it's "90%" likely.More when I have it.