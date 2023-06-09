ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Recruiting notes we've picked up

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,813
90,723
113
Did some asking around to get some further intel on a number of recruits to see where things stand at the moment. This is what I've picked up.

- Feel VERY good about I'Marion Stewart when he makes his announcement on the 16th.
- The commits feel like it's either going to Bryce West or Aaron Scott for the CB spot. Was told that the group feels like it's 75-25 for Michigan for Scott and 50-50 for West. I do think it's going to come down to OSU and Michigan for both guys but I won't discount Oregon's impact for Scott. Not ready to put in any predictions yet for Scott, my prediction has been in for West for Ohio State for a few weeks now. I expect the Buckeyes to be the choice but a good visit weekend could make things interesting.
- As we said in our Jordan Shipp FutureCast post, it's becoming more likely that the Wolverines will take four receivers in this class with Stewart and Shipp expected to be part of the class. While Gatlin Bair is an option, and U-M is going to push, I expect him to stay out West. I think Mekhai White is an excellent option for the fourth spot.
- As this thing goes on, the more I am starting to believe that Kaapana would certainly be a take if he wanted to commit after this weekend. Taylor Tatum is still out there, of course, but they love what they have in Marshall and believe Kaapana would be an excellent complement to him.
- I continue to feel good that Michigan will get the commitment of Jacob Smith when all is said and done. He is looking like a Fourth of July commitment timeline, at least that's what he has told me.
- I am awfully close to putting in a FutureCast for Darien Mayo to Michigan, I just need to hear a little bit more coming out of the visit when he takes it later this month.
- I feel good that Michigan will be able to secure the commitment of Bennett Warren sooner rather than later, he will be the sixth and final piece to the OL haul in 2024.
 
