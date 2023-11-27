Did some asking around about Jim Harbaugh's contract situation moving forward and was able to get a better sense of where things stand and the expectations moving forward.



I continue to feel confident that a deal between Michigan and Jim Harbaugh will get done in the near future. I hope to get more specifics on that soon but no one seems to be wavering in that regard. If I had to turn it into a football analogy, Michigan is in the red zone and driving in terms of completion.



There was talk about waiting until the university receives a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA to make sure there weren't any surprises in there. However, confidence is high that the evidence the NCAA claims to have won't be damning to derail any kind of extension talk between Harbaugh and U-M.



Let me be clear, the talks were never "on hold" and Santa Ono and Warde Manuel wanted to wait until after the investigation wrapped up. Harbaugh was fully aware of this and it hasn't discouraged him or his camp one bit.



There is a push from higher-ups in the university to get this deal done sooner. When will that be? I hope to find out soon.



I will add, that the NCAA said it would wrap up its investigation by the end of November.



While the timing with this week and the investigation line up, it's not a slam-dunk deal it gets done in the next few days. With that said, this certainly feels like only a matter of time at this point.



On a different note, there is also a push by the AD to lock up Sherrone Moore and make sure he's taken care of. Again, Moore has shown zero desire to leave and has done nothing but share his love for the program and for Jim Harbaugh. That tells you all you need to know. I suspect Moore will come after the Harbaugh extension is done and dusted.



We have been told that Moore has also turned down at least one job interview opportunity within the last few days.



Things seem to be on the same track moving forward.



More when I have it.