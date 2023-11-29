ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Michigan offers Ivy League DT transfer

Michigan isn’t wasting any time in the transfer portal, with the program extending an offer to UPenn DT Joey Slackman.

He was an All-Ivy League first team selection this season and had 50 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

I caught up with Slackman to get a sense of where things stand.

- He was happy to receive the offer from one of the best programs in college football.
- He is hoping to learn more about the scheme and how he would potentially fit into the culture. He’s also wanting to spend time with coaches as well.

“I’m looking to learn about their scheme more, where I fit among the interior DL’s, along with what grad programs are best for me,” Slackman said. “They are an awesome place to be and I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the staff.”

He definitely sees Michigan as a potential fit but will need to visit before thinking about things further. He doesn’t have a date set in stone but is in the process of setting it up.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Joey Slackman - Football - University of Pennsylvania Athletics

Joey Slackman (97) DL - Career Honors 2023: Second-team AFCA All-America 2023: Third-team Phil Steele All-America 2023: Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year 2023:
pennathletics.com pennathletics.com
 
