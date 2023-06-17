ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Michigan gets good news on potential last-minute visitor

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
After it was up in the air for most of the week, we can confirm that wide receiver Jordan Shipp made the trip to Ann Arbor with the Providence Day players this weekend.


Coming off a recent official visit to Michigan as well as NC State, my thought process heading into this potential visit is that it didn't mean it was make or break for the Wolverines and that hope should be lost. However, if he did make the trip, it would go a long way with the momentum that him heading to Michigan with his teammates is a legit possibility.

I feel even better about my FutureCast prediction for him now that he's on campus. Not expecting any announcements coming out of the weekend, consider it a pleasant surprise if it happened. Not expecting it at this moment.
 
Reactions: MOIST614, Jh2020, Shelden and 11 others
