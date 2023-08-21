Lee Aaliya, Basketball Player, News, Stats - latinbasket Get the latest news, stats and more about Lee Aaliya on latinbasket

Spoke with someone close to the situation and Michigan is in on Argentinian PF prospect Lee Aaliya. Admittedly, I don't know much about the prospect but he would be a member of the 2023 class.I am told that Michigan has been in on Aaliya early and has put itself in an excellent position, perhaps even having a slight edge for him at the moment.Providence is another program that has been pushing hard for him as well. I was told some others have been in on him but haven't gotten a good sense of who, Providence and Michigan are the two big players, in my opinoon.From my understanding, a decision is set to come down fairly soon. I am hesitant to say commit watch for this week as we've seen the bad luck the Wolverines have had as of late. We'll see what the decision comes out to be.Some details on Aaliya below.