From where things stand right now between Michigan and Jordan Shipp, I expect White to be the odd man out even with the mid year distinction.Virginia Tech and Maryland make the most sense here.2024 three-star wide receiver Mekhai White announced on Twitter on Monday that he will be officially reclassifying to the 2023 class and will be a midyear enrollee with the college program he chooses.This means he will join a college program in August.With the change of plans, how does this impact Michigan, exactly? Here's what we've heard.After speaking to White directly, Michigan is certainly still an option for him as he is looking to shut down his process by July. White has been open with myself and Seth Berry about the Wolverines being a leader for him throughout the process.I can confirm the Wolverines are still the leaders here, however, that lead is shrinking. Maryland has entered the picture and is closing the gap. The Terps will be a team to watch moving forward.