I made a few phone calls today to get a better sense of where things stand between Michigan and its pursuit of Dante Moore in the portal.



After gathering some information, I have been able to glean that the staff's interest in Moore is VERY sincere and the two have made contact since Moore entered the portal on Monday.



Before anything moves forward with Moore's decision, he is currently back in LA taking finals at UCLA and wants to make sure that gets wrapped up. He was recently back in town to celebrate his mother's cancer being in remission, which was really big for the family. So, as of right now, Moore's motivations lie with celebrating with the family and finishing up his finals.



After finals are over, the expectation is that he will make a decision fairly quickly.



As for the criteria, I was told by a very good source on the matter that Moore is "dead ass serious" about development. It was also made clear that a starting job DOES NOT have to be offered to him for him to make a selection. The relationship he has with the staff and the ability to be developed are clear priorities for him. The way it was laid out to me, Moore flew across the country as a 17-year-old kid, who just turned 18, and saw the likes of Bo Nix, Michael Penix and Jayden Daniels be successful quarterbacks after spending multiple years developing in the college ranks. While he learned on the fly, he understands that he can develop and it doesn't necessarily have to be in a starting role immediately either.



So it's safe to say that depth chart won't be a hurdle in his decision.



Now, for the Wolverines' chances, Moore isn't focusing on school options just yet because, as mentioned above, he wants to prioritize finals and finish them. However, I am told that U-M is a 'realistic' option for him once his focus shifts to his portal recruitment.



I did ask and being closer to family isn't a factor in his upcoming decision.



Opinion here, I think the Wolverines could be considered the best fit for him and could very well be the choice. Of course, we'll see how it develops but the groundwork is there, as is the support.