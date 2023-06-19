I was able to get some further clarity and notes on a handful of weekend visitors including getting a temperature check on a number of other recruits today. It took a bit but I had to compile what I have.Let's get started.I placed two FutureCast predictions in favor of Michigan for both Devon Baxter and Michael Uini. I left the visit with the sense the Wolverines led for both players and Baxter is in the best position to commit and I believe a decision will come down the line soon. For Uini, the Wolverines are in an excellent position and I do consider them the leader right now. I am unsure of a decision but feel pretty good about where this one is headed.As for how Uini factors in with Bennett Warren, I am working to find out what's going to happen there. Whether this is first come, first served or they'll happily take both. Will continue to dig there.As for Aaron Scott, received some confidence that the Wolverines sit in a good spot there. From the recruit perspective, Scott was loving his time in Ann Arbor and the group gave them their best shot. From those inside Schembechler, they love they're the position they're in for him but are sweating out next week's official to Ohio State, one which both he and Bryce West will be on. We'll see what happens there.From outside of the weekend, continue to feel good about where things sit for Dominic Nichols. He is coming off a weekend official to Nebraska and had a highly successful trip to Wisconsin, I think his trip last week was enough to get the job done. Deyvid Palepale is also set to announce July 1 and there is some nervousness in Michigan's circle about him. There is some quiet Penn State buzz building but people I talk to still feel good about Michigan's chances here just don't be completely shockedthis one gets flipped to Penn State last minute.That's all I have for now.