Elite 2027 QB reacts to Michigan visit

Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Jun 29, 2022
Illinois 2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor was back in Ann Arbor this weekend to check out the Wolverines program. He's pretty familair with the program but wanted to get another look as the team has so much buzz around the program.

The biggest thing that stood out to me is that Coach Sinagoga is more involved with the QBs," Taylor said. "That is a huge plus for me because through all the changes he has been there from day 1 for me."

I specifically asked Taylor about the vibe change in the program and if he's noticed any difference. Lots of recruits are taking note of how things just feel a little different in the building now.

"The vibe is much more positive in the building," Taylor said. "They had a strong finish to the season and you are seeing Coach Moore is making it his own. Everyone is excited for next year."

Taylor added that his relationship is steadily improving with Moore. He believes it will grow even more in the coming months as he narrows down his recruitment some. Up next, Taylor plans to visit Texas A&M at the end of the month right before the dead period ends.
 
