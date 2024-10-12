ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Added intel on Andrew Olesh...

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
Can confirm what's already out there, Andrew Olesh did not make the trip to Oregon this weekend.

Some added intel to it: Some I speak to believe that the Ducks are the perceived biggest threat for Olesh, so him not making the trip for arguably the biggest home game of the season is a big, big win for U-M's chances. I still think the Wolverines hold on here regardless but any assist you can get to make the decision to stick easier, you'll obviously take it. Casula has done a really nice job with Olesh and family.

 
