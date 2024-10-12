Can confirm what's already out there, Andrew Olesh did not make the trip to Oregon this weekend.Some added intel to it: Some I speak to believe that the Ducks are the perceived biggest threat for Olesh, so him not making the trip for arguably the biggest home game of the season is a big, big win for U-M's chances. I still think the Wolverines hold on here regardless but any assist you can get to make the decision to stick easier, you'll obviously take it. Casula has done a really nice job with Olesh and family.