Oct 26, 2021
Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson hit the portal today and I have heard from a reliable source that the Wolverines are currently doing due diligence on him as we speak.
Should be some deep dives into film as well as throwing out a feeler. I do know that Lawson is interested in the program, too.
This doesn’t have any impact on Antonio Reeves.
More when I have it.
