Basketball A portal name Michigan is doing due diligence on…

Oct 26, 2021
Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson hit the portal today and I have heard from a reliable source that the Wolverines are currently doing due diligence on him as we speak.

Should be some deep dives into film as well as throwing out a feeler. I do know that Lawson is interested in the program, too.

This doesn’t have any impact on Antonio Reeves.

Chandler Lawson - 2022-23 - Men's Basketball - University of Memphis Athletics

Chandler Lawson (4) F - 2022-23 (Senior) One of only three Tigers to play all 35 games, drawing 24 starts for an average of 19.5 minutes each time out Averaged
gotigersgo.com gotigersgo.com

More when I have it.
 
