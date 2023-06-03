ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting 2025 offer sent out that I wouldn’t be surprised to see major traction with

Josh Henschke

date 2023-06-03

2025 OL Rowan Byrne just picked up an offer from Michigan tonight. He absolutely loves the program and his knowledge about the offensive line group in Ann Arbor is impressive.

Would not at all be surprised to see this converted into a commitment down the line. I mean, he RAVED about the program.

I’ll have more with him tomorrow. One of the more impressive interviews I’ve conducted.

 
