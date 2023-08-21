With the self-imposed three-game suspension set to be announced later today, I have been able to gather a little bit more on the aftermath of the suspension around the building.



I am told that Harbaugh is "not all that mad" about the self-imposed route. He understands why but he was itching for a fight after the leaks (from the NCAA side) and the NCAA release. The Texas game next year IS a factor for why both Harbaugh and the athletic department went this route, as the two sides don't want this leaking into the 2024 season.



From Michigan's perspective, it just didn't want this investigation to go any further. It wanted to done and for the NCAA to get out of its hair. No sense in having the NCAA continue to push if you feel like you've done nothing wrong, right?



Still working on what the program will do from a game-day perspective but I suspect it will continue to be a collaborative effort.