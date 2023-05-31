Josh Henschke
Michigan made the top five for UC Riverside guard Zyon Pullin as he announced his group along with him withdrawing from the NBA Draft today.
His top five consist of:
Florida
Michigan
LSU
Xavier
Gonzaga
Early word on the street is that this top five is looking more like a three-team race, with Florida, Michigan and Gonzaga being regarded as the highest right now. Likely in that specific order.
Will do some more digging.
