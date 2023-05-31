ADVERTISEMENT

Insider What we're hearing: Early buzz on Zyon Pullin's top five

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
Michigan made the top five for UC Riverside guard Zyon Pullin as he announced his group along with him withdrawing from the NBA Draft today.

His top five consist of:

Florida
Michigan
LSU
Xavier
Gonzaga

Early word on the street is that this top five is looking more like a three-team race, with Florida, Michigan and Gonzaga being regarded as the highest right now. Likely in that specific order.

Will do some more digging.
 
Reactions: Gulon, MJW4u2nv and Macdaddy7657
